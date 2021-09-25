Home Local News COVID-19 County nears 300 cases on Friday

County nears 300 cases on Friday

Posted on September 25, 2021
Wyandot County Public Health reported 291 active cases of COVID as of Friday afternoon in Wyandot County.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,845. This includes 2,153 lab-confirmed cases and 692 probable cases. 

Five patients currently are hospitalized for COVID-19.Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths, and 2,496 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna vaccines are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at the health department.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,380,370 confirmed and probable cases, 71,606 hospitalizations, and 21,820 Ohio resident deaths. 

 


