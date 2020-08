Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A recent article in the Daily Chief-Union listed the wrong date for the Village of Sycamore’s fireworks. The Sycamore fireworks are at dusk Sept. 6. Originally the DC-U reported fireworks would take place on Labor Day. The Sycamore American Legion also is hosting a takeout-only chicken barbecue on Sept. 6. The Daily Chief-Union regrets the error.