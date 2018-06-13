Church bulletins: June 13, 2018

Harpster UMC

Sunday, penny mission, collecting note tablets and pens for outreach.



St. Paul Lutheran

Today, 6:30 p.m. Word on Wednesday Bible study.

Thursday, 7 p.m., Martha Circle meeting and Bible study.

Tuesday, 9 a.m., sewing and knotting; 5-6 p.m., free community meal.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Word on Wednesday Bible study.



Trinity Evangelical UMC

Thursday, 9 a.m., preschool vacation Bible school, Beulah on the Road.

Saturday, 7 a.m., men’s Bible study; 10:30 a.m., Steadfast young adults.

Sunday, seventh and eighth grade summer trip; 7:30 a.m., morning prayer; 10 and 11:15 a.m., Sunday morning small groups.

Monday, seventh and eighth grade summer trip; 6:30 a.m., men’s prayer group.

Tuesday, seventh and eighth grade summer trip; 7 p.m., FEAST meeting.

Wednesday, seventh and eighth grade summer trip.

