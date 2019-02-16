Bridge project to close 67 in Sycamore soon Posted on February 16, 2019 0 The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Ohio 67 over Sycamore Creek, between Kilborn Street and Ohio 231 within the village of Sycamore, is expected to close March 4 for approximately four months during a bridge rehabilitation project. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 103 and Ohio 100 back to Ohio 67. Work is being performed by R&I Construction, Tiffin. Work is dependent upon weather conditions, and unless otherwise noted, it will take place during daytime hours. For more information, contact ODOT District 1’s public information office at 419-999-6803 or D01.PIO@dot.ohio.gov.