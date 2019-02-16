Bridge project to close 67 in Sycamore soon

Bridge project to close 67 in Sycamore soon

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Ohio 67 over Sycamore Creek, between Kilborn Street and Ohio 231 within the village of Sycamore, is expected to close March 4 for approximately four months during a bridge rehabilitation project.

Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 103 and Ohio 100 back to Ohio 67. Work is being performed by R&I Construction, Tiffin.

Work is dependent upon weather conditions, and unless otherwise noted, it will take place during daytime hours.

For more information, contact ODOT District 1’s public information office at 419-999-6803 or D01.PIO@dot.ohio.gov.