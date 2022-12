The city of Upper Sandusky issued a boil advisory Friday for all customers east of the U.S. 23/30 overpass at CH 330.

The boil alert will remain in effect until early next week.

For more information this weekend, contact the water department at 419-294-2416 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.