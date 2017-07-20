Authorities seeking help to find missing juveniles

Local law enforcement still is looking for two local juveniles reported missing a week ago. Fourteen-year-old Carmen Holloway and her brother Adrian, 12, have been missing since approximately 10 p.m. July 13.

Wyandot County Sgt. Kerwin Wisely said the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to contact law enforcement with any information as to the whereabouts of the juveniles.

Detectives believe the two may be with Dylan Kincade, 19, due to him being an acquaintance of Carmen’s and also being missing.

Carmen is approximately 6 feet tall and 120 pounds and Adrian is 5-4 and weighs 140 pounds.

Wisely said he does not believe the Holloway siblings are in immediate danger, but officers are concerned because a large storm system and flash flooding occurred the night the juveniles ran away.

Anyone with factual knowledge of the location of the juveniles should contact the sheriff’s office at 419-294-2362.