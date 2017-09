BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office still is searching for a 16-year-old boy more than two weeks after he was reported missing.

Alec F. Webb was reported missing from Wynford High School at 2:27 p.m. Sept. 12.

He was reported to be in Nevada but several attempts to locate him there were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information should contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906.