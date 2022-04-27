Audrey Metzger

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Audrey D. Metzger, age 87, of Kenton, died April 25, 2022, at Findlay Hospice Care Center.

Mrs. Metzger enjoyed watching Ohio State football and basketball and playing dominoes and SkipBo, especially with her best friend, Ellen Fultz.

A graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday in Hueston Cemetery with Pastor David Odegard officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wharton First Church of God or Bridge Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!