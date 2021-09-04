99 active cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 99 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these cases, 22 are vaccinated and 77 are not. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,527. This includes 1,937 lab-confirmed cases and 590 probable cases.

There are currently four patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of these, one is vaccinated and three are not.

Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths, and 2,370 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering the Moderna vaccine are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,241,268 confirmed and probable cases, 66,469 hospitalizations, and 20,947 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.