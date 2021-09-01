84 COVID-19 cases reported Monday in county

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot County Public Health reported Monday afternoon that there were 84 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those 26 were vaccinated and 58 were not.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,482. his includes 1,899 lab-confirmed cases and 583 probable cases.

Two patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, one vaccinated and one unvaccinated. Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths, and 2,340 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering the Moderna vaccine are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health. Walk-ins are welcome.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,220,900 confirmed and probable cases, 65,771 hospitalizations, and 20,866 Ohio resident deaths. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

To view information on breakthrough cases in Ohio visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/breakthrough-dashboard.