75 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 75 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 46 are vaccinated and 29 are unvaccinated. Two people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The health department counts vaccinated cases as those who have received the initial dose or doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and not vaccinated cases as those who have not received any doses. At this time, reported vaccinated cases may include individuals who are not up to date on vaccinations.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,722. This includes 4,078 lab-confirmed cases and 1,644 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 337 hospitalizations, 105 deaths, and 5,571 individuals have been released from isolation.

Wyandot County’s community level per the CDC is low (green). Prevention recommendations include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and gettign tested for COVID if symptoms are present.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the one-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differ from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2.948,242 confirmed and probable cases, 121,595 hospitalizations, and 39,035 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.