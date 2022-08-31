73 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 73 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 36 were unvaccinated and 37 were vaccinated. Six people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,966. This includes 4,265 lab-confirmed cases and 1,701 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 345 hospitilizations, 107 deaths, and 5,832 individuals have been released from isolation.

Wyandot County’s community level per the CDC is medium (yellow). Prevention recommendations include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and gettign tested for COVID if symptoms are present. Additional precautions may be needed.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 10-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 3,049,546 confirmed and probable cases, 124,151 hospitalizations, and 39,406 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.