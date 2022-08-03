70 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 70 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 28 were unvaccinated and 42 were vaccinated. Two people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,722. This includes 4,078 lab-confirmed cases and 1,644 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 337 hospitilizations, 105 deaths, and 5,599 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 10-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2,948,242 confirmed and probable cases, 121,595 hospitalizations, and 39,035 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.