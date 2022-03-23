7 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported one active case of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of that cases, fourwere unvaccinated and three were unvaccinated. One patient is currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,399. This includes 3,832 lab-confirmed cases and 1,567 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 326 hospitilizations, 103 deaths, and 5,304 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 10-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2,666,030 confirmed and probable cases, 113,379 hospitalizations, and 37,608 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.