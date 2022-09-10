62 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 62 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 17 are vaccinated and 45 are unvaccinated. Four people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 6,074. This includes 4,348 lab-confirmed cases and 1,726 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 351 hospitalizations, 107 deaths, and 5,927 individuals have been released from isolation.

Wyandot County’s community level per the CDC is medium (yellow). Prevention recommendations include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and getting tested for COVID if symptoms are present.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the one-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differ from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 3.096,557 confirmed and probable cases, 125,230 hospitalizations, and 39,576 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.