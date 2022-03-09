6 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 6 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, one was vaccinated and five were unvaccinated. One patient is currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which zero are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,399. This includes 3,833 lab-confirmed cases and 1,566 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 325 hospitilizations, 101 deaths, and 5,297 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 10-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2,660,728 confirmed and probable cases, 112,951 hospitalizations, and 37,212 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.