6 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported six active case of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, two were unvaccinated and four were vaccinated. No one is currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,409. This includes 3,841 lab-confirmed cases and 1,568 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 328 hospitilizations, 105 deaths, and 5,315 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 10-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2,676,629 confirmed and probable cases, 114,126 hospitalizations, and 38,166 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.