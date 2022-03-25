6 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported six active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, three were vaccinated and three were unvaccinated. No patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,404. This includes 3,837 lab-confirmed cases and 1,567 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 327 hospitalizations, 103 deaths, and 5,306 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the one-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differ from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2.669,698 confirmed and probable cases, 113,572 hospitalizations, and 37,793 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.