47 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 47 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 22 were vaccinated and 25 were unvaccinated. Five patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which two are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,382. This includes 3,820 lab-confirmed cases and 1,562 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 317 hospitalizations, 98 deaths, and 5,240 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the one-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differ from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2.642,330 confirmed and probable cases, 111,398 hospitalizations, and 35,493 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.