45 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 45 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 21 were vaccinated and 24 were unvaccinated. Six patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which three are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,374. This includes 3,813 lab-confirmed cases and 1,561 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 316 hospitilizations, 98 deaths, and 5,229 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 10-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2,635,769 confirmed and probable cases, 110,874 hospitalizations, and 35,372 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.