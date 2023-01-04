43 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 43 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Two people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 6,484. This includes 4,692 lab-confirmed cases and 1,792 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 373 hospitilizations, 109 deaths, and 6,321 individuals have been released from isolation.

Wyandot County’s community level per the CDC is medium (yellow. Prevention recommendations include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, including recommended booster doses. Individuals should avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19 and follow recommendations for what to do when exposed to someone with COVID-19. Follow recommendations for isolation when COVID-19 is suspected or confirmed. Those at high risk should wear a high-quality mask when indoors in public. Improve ventilation when indoors when possible.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 3,307,568 confirmed and probable cases, 132,876 hospitalizations, and 40,840 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.