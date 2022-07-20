41 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

Tim L. “Tim Buck 2” Koehler, age 63, of Carey, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at his home with his family.

Tim was born June 23, 1959, in Upper Sandusky, to Ivan and Dortha (Baker) Koehler. Tim was married to Karen Swerlein on June 12, 1992, at North Salem Lutheran Church, in Upper Sandusky, and she survives in Carey.

Tim also is survived by his sons, Timothy Stever and James Teegardin, both of Nevada; and Nick Koehler, of Columbus; brother, Allen (Brenda) Koehler, of Upper Sandusky; mother-in-law Alice Earl; four sisters-in-law, Anna Koehler, Phyllis Koehler, Becky (Charles) Little and Vickie (Bob) Dipman; and brother-in-law, Jim (Judy) Shull; along with 12 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lonnie “Buck” Koehler,and Terry Koehler; and his sister, Sally Shull.

Tim graduated from Upper Sandusky High School in 1977 and went on to attend Ohio State University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism.

Tim had a love for writing, and he was a sportswriter for The Daily Chief-Union, as well as a freelance writer for The Marion Star. Tim retired from Liquibox in Upper Sandusky in 2013.

Tim was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky.

Tim was very proud of being a walk-on kicker for Ohio State University, and he also was a beat reporter for the OSU women’s basketball team while in college. Tim was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following the Indians, Browns, Reds, Blue Jackets and the Columbus Crew. He also enjoyed playing golf, disc golf, bowling, softball and he was on the Bethany Dart Ball team. Tim also enjoyed taking photos and loved all kinds of music — especially Grease the musical.

Most of all, Tim loved spending time with his family.

A memorial service for Tim Koehler will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor Barry Halter Jr. Burial will follow at North Salem Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, or the Huntington Disease Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

(Pd.072022)