4 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported four active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, one was vaccinated and three were unvaccinated. One patient is currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which one is vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,399. This includes 3,833 lab-confirmed cases and 1,566 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 325 hospitalizations, 103 deaths, and 5,300 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the one-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differ from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2.663,019 confirmed and probable cases, 113,118 hospitalizations, and 37,410 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.