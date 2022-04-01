4 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported four active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, three were vaccinated and one was unvaccinated. No patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,408. This includes 3,840 lab-confirmed cases and 1,568 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 327 hospitalizations, 103 deaths, and 5,309 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the one-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differ from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2.672,801 confirmed and probable cases, 113,869 hospitalizations, and 38,042 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.