390 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 390 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 156 were vaccinated and 234 were unvaccinated. Eleven patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which four are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 4,949. This includes 3,491 lab-confirmed cases and 1,458 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 94 deaths, and 4,442 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 1-day end of isolation guidelines per the DCD’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Of note, due to the recent influx of reported cases, Friday’s active case number may appear abnormally inflated from previous reports.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2.480,566 confirmed and probable cases, 104,390 hospitalizations, and 31,987 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.