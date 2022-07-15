39 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 29 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 22 are vaccinated and 17 are unvaccinated. One patient is currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and the patient is unvaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,629. This includes 3,997 lab-confirmed cases and 1,632 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 332 hospitalizations, 105 deaths, and 5,505 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the one-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differ from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2.891,756 confirmed and probable cases, 120,200 hospitalizations, and 38,959 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.