36 total virus cases reported Monday

As of Monday, Wyandot County Public Health reported a total of 36 coronavirus cases, including 33 lab confirmed cases and three probable case in Wyandot County.

Of the reported individuals, there are no current hospitalizations, two deaths and 24 recoveries.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 32,477 confirmed and probable cases, 5,511 hospitalizations and 1,987 deaths in Ohio.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/COVIDSummaryData.csv. Visit ODH’s dashboard for local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.

To view the current ODH Stay-Safe-Ohio order, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/publicorders/Directors-Stay-Safe-Ohio-Order.pdf.

Additional resources include the ODH’s information line 833-4-ASK-ODH and the Center for Disease Control’s website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.