36 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 36 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 20 are vaccinated and 16 are unvaccinated. No one is currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,651. This includes 4,016 lab-confirmed cases and 1,635 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 332 hospitalizations, 105 deaths, and 5,535 individuals have been released from isolation.

Wyandot County’s community level per the CDC is medium (yellow). Prevention recommendations include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations adn gettign tested for COVID if symptoms are present.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the one-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differ from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2.918,366 confirmed and probable cases, 120,890 hospitalizations, and 38,981 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.