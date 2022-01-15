352 active COVID cases reported Friday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 352 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. The numbers of vaccinated and unvaccinated were not available. Also, due to the rapid influx of reported cases, the reported active case numbers may not reflect the entirety of the active cases in the county. Seven patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which three are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 4,616. This includes 3,267 lab-confirmed cases and 1,349 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 89 deaths, and 4,187 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 10-day end of isolation guidelines per the DCD’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Of note, recoveries have not been updated since Monday. Recoveries will be accounted for in the next report on Tuesday.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2,307,691 confirmed and probable cases, 101,659 hospitalizations, and 30,922 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.