35 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 35 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 20 are vaccinated and 15 are unvaccinated. One patient is currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and the patient is unvaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,579. This includes 3,961 lab-confirmed cases and 1,618 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 329 hospitalizations, 105 deaths, and 5,450 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the one-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differ from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2.848,453 confirmed and probable cases, 119,239 hospitalizations, and 38,852 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.