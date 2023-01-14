32 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 32 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Three people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 6,578. This includes 4,723 lab-confirmed cases and 1,855 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 380 hospitalizations, 111 deaths, and 6,385 individuals have been released from isolation.

Wyandot County’s community level per the CDC is medium (yellow). Prevention recommendations include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, avoiding contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19, isolating when sick with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, getting tested for COVID if symptoms are present. Those who are at high risk of getting very sick should wear a high-quality mask when outdoors in public.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the one-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differ from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 3.321,463 confirmed and probable cases, 134,463 hospitalizations, and 41,033 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.