315 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 315 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 143 were vaccinated and 172 were unvaccinated. Eleven patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which three are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,207. This includes 3,674 lab-confirmed cases and 1,533 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 312 hospitilizations, 95 deaths, and 4,790 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 10-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2,520,112 confirmed and probable cases, 105,624 hospitalizations, and 32,489 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.