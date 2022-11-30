29 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 29 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. No one is currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 6,297. This includes 4,542 lab-confirmed cases and 1,755 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 363 hospitilizations, 108 deaths, and 6,191 individuals have been released from isolation.

Wyandot County’s community level per the CDC is low (green). Prevention recommendations include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and getting tested for COVID if symptoms are present. Additional precautions may be needed.

Wyandot Public Health will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no COVID post Friday due to the closure.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 3,227,759 confirmed and probable cases, 130,362 hospitalizations, and 40,466 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.