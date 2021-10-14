276 active cases in Wyandot County as of Wednesday

Wyandot County Public Health reported there are currently 276 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these, 53 are vaccinated and 223 are not.

Four patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Of these two are vaccinated and two are not.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 3,123. This includes 2,313 lab-confirmed cases and 810 probable cases.

Of the reported individuals, there have been 61 deaths, and 2,786 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna vaccines are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,480,371 confirmed and probable cases, 76,289 hospitalizations and 23,021 Ohio resident deaths. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.