266 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County Posted on December 18, 2021 0

On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 266 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these, 51 are vaccinated and 215 are not. Sixteen patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which three are vaccinated. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 4,004. This includes 2,864 lab-confirmed cases and 1,140 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 79 deaths, and 3,659 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1.829,367 confirmed and probable cases, 92,195 hospitalizations, and 28,028 Ohio resident deaths. For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.