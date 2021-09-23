252 active cases reported in county

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported there are currently 252 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County, of which 45 are vaccinated and 207 are not.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,806. This includes 2,126 lab-confirmed cases and 680 probable cases. Four patients currently are hospitalized for COVID-19. Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths and 2,469 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays from at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,365,800 confirmed and probable cases, 71,001 hospitalizations, and 21,596 Ohio resident deaths. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

View Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine information at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccination-dashboard.

To view information on breakthrough cases in Ohio, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/breakthrough-dashboard.

The Ohio Department of Health has created the following dashboard that will provide both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.