251 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 251 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 111 were vaccinated and 140 were unvaccinated. Nine patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which three are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,142. This includes 3,626 lab-confirmed cases and 1,516 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 312 hospitalizations, 95 deaths, and 4,790 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 1-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2.562,412 confirmed and probable cases, 106,919 hospitalizations, and 33,071 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.