246 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 246 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 103 were vaccinated and 143 were unvaccinated. Seven patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which two are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 4,477. This includes 3,198 lab-confirmed cases and 1,279 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 87 deaths, and 4,166 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 10-day end of isolation guidelines per the DCD’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Of note, recoveries have not been updated since Monday. Recoveries will be accounted for in the next report on Tuesday.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2,226,881 confirmed and probable cases, 100,272 hospitalizations, and 30,435 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.