242 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 242 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 94 were vaccinated and 148 were unvaccinated. Seven patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which zero are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 4,332. This includes 3,096 lab-confirmed cases and 1,236 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 83 deaths, and 4,060 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 1-day end of isolation guidelines per the DCD’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Of note, recoveries have not been updated since Monday. Recoveries will be accounted for in the next report on Tuesday.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2.151,829 confirmed and probable cases, 99,170 hospitalizations, and 30,072 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.