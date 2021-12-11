241 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 241 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these, 45 are vaccinated and 196 are not. Twenty patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which four are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 3,900. This includes 2,796 lab-confirmed cases and 1,104 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 77 deaths, and 3,582 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1.768,367 confirmed and probable cases, 89,732 hospitalizations, and 27,71 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.