23 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 23 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 14 were unvaccinated and nine were vaccinated. Two people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 6,184. This includes 4,440 lab-confirmed cases and 1,744 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 353 hospitilizations, 107 deaths, and 6,076 individuals have been released from isolation.

Wyandot County’s community level per the CDC is low (green). Prevention recommendations include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and getting tested for COVID if symptoms are present. Additional precautions may be needed.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 3,131,645 confirmed and probable cases, 126,379 hospitalizations, and 39,767 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.