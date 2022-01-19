219 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 219 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 87 were vaccinated and 132 were unvaccinated. Seven patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which three are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 4,822. This includes 3,397 lab-confirmed cases and 1,425 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 302 hospitilizations, 89 deaths, and 4,353 individuals have been released from isolation.

Of note, due to the rapid influx of reported cases, Tuesday’s reporte active case number may not reflect the entirety of the active cases currently reported in the county.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 10-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2,418,792 confirmed and probable cases, 102,727 hospitalizations, and 31,245 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.