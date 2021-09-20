212 active cases reported in county Monday morning

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot County Public Health reported Monday morning there are currently 212 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County, of which 41 are vaccinated and 171 are not.

This includes 2,093 lab-confirmed cases and 670 probable cases. Ten patients currently are hospitalized for COVID-19. The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,763.

Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths.

Open COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays from at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,347,205 confirmed and probable cases, 69,982 hospitalizations, and 21,471 Ohio resident deaths. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

View Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine information at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccination-dashboard.

To view information on breakthrough cases in Ohio, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/dashboards/covid-19-vaccine/breakthrough-dashboard.

The Ohio Department of Health has created the following dashboard that will provide both local and regional data at coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/dashboard.