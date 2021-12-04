211 active cases reported Friday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 211 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these, 48 are vaccinated and 163 are not. Sixteen patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which five are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 3,776. This includes 2,703 lab-confirmed cases and 1,073 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 75 deaths, and 3,490 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1.717,876 confirmed and probable cases, 87,504 hospitalizations, and 26,851 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.