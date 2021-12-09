203 active COVID cases reported Wednesday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 203 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these, 41 are vaccinated and 162 are not. Nineteen patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which four are vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 3,860. This includes 2,765 lab-confirmed cases and 1,095 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 75 deaths, and 3,582 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1.752,508 confirmed and probable cases, 88,960 hospitalizations, and 27,011 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.