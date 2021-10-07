203 active cases reported in county on Wednesday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot County Public Health reported Wednesday that there are currently 203 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of these, 41 are vaccinated and 162 are not.

Four patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Of these hospitalizations, one is vaccinated and three are not.

he cumulative case count since March 2020 is 3,016. This includes 2,245 lab-confirmed cases and 771 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths, and 2,755 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,445,786 confirmed and probable cases, 74,620 hospitalizations, and 22,490 Ohio resident deaths. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.