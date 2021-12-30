200 active COVID cases reported Wednesday in Wyandot County

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Wednesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 200 active cases of COVID-19 in Vaccination rates of total active cases were not available. Six patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which one is vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 4,139. This includes 2,946 lab-confirmed cases and 1,193 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 81 deaths, and 3,858 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1.975,723 confirmed and probable cases, 95,709 hospitalizations, and 28,780 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.