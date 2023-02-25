20 active COVID cases reported on Friday in Wyandot County

On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 20 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. No one is currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 6,646. This includes 4,781 lab-confirmed cases and 1,865 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 387 hospitalizations, 111 deaths, and 6,541 individuals have been released from isolation.

Wyandot County’s community level per the CDC is low (green). Prevention recommendations include staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters and avoiding contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the one-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 3.382,995 confirmed and probable cases, 137,325 hospitalizations, and 41,686 Ohio resident deaths.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 10-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.