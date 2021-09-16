197 active COVID cases reported Wednesday; 12 are now hospitalized

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wyandot County Public Health reported Wednesday there were 197 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these 33 are vaccinated and 164 are not.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 2,718.This includes 2,066 lab-confirmed cases and 652 probable cases.

Twelve patients currently are hospitalized for COVID-19, four of which have been vaccinated. Of the reported individuals, there have been 58 deaths and 2,463 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1,319,265 confirmed and probable cases, 69,067 hospitalizations and 21,265 Ohio resident deaths. For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.

View Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine information and information on breakthrough cases in Ohio at coronavirus.ohio.gov/.