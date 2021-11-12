196 active cases reported Friday

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On Friday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 196 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of these, 38 are vaccinated and 158 are not. Three patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, of which one is vaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 3,479. This includes 2,513 lab-confirmed cases and 966 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 66 deaths, and 3,217 individuals have been released from isolation.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 1.596,171 confirmed and probable cases, 82,075 hospitalizations, and 25,643 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, download the COVID Summary data spreadsheet at coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/dashboards/COVIDSummaryData.csv.